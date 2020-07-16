OCONOMOWOC
Natalie ‘Trudy’ Muris
Oct. 10, 1935 — July 9, 2020
Natalie “Trudy” Muris, 84, of Oconomowoc, passed away peacefully on July 9, 2020, at her son’s home after a short illness following heart surgery. Trudy was born on October 10, 1935, to Elsa Goll Neth and George E. Neth in Milwaukee. She is survived by her husband, Chuck; children Scott (Susan) Vilter, Joan Vilter, and Linda (Mark) Carlson; grandchildren Nicole (Michael) Gallman, Natalie (Kurt) Surdyk, Brian, Laura, Adam, and Amy Carlson; great-grandchildren Vivian and Everett Gallman and Jack Surdyk; step-daughter Nancy Bowers and stepson David Muris; step-grandchildren Amy (Scott) Evans, Rachel (David) Capan, and Jennifer (Matthew) Crooks; step-great-grandchildren Abagail and Zoe; her many “adopted” foreign exchange students; nieces and nephews; along with many friends.
Trudy was preceded in death by her parents; sisters Betty Lou and Marie; and stepson-in-law Jeff Bowers.
She graduated in 1953 from Washington High School in Milwaukee, and from the University of Wisconsin-Madison in 1957 with a B.S. degree in Occupational Therapy. She was married August 24, 1956, to Tom Vilter and they had three children. On August 20, 1988, Trudy married Chuck Muris. She joined the First Congregational UCC Church on March 27, 1961. There she served on many ministries and committees, and sang in the choir. She was well known for her welcoming, inclusive, and generous spirit. She was active in Scouting as a leader for 16 years where she received the Girl Scout Thanks Award. She worked at Oconomowoc Memorial Hospital in the Physical Therapy Department for 20 years and served as a volunteer afterward. She enjoyed playing games, baking and sharing her legendary Christmas cookies, as well as hosting many family gatherings. She cherished her many lifelong friendships from the community, Lake Terrace Apartments and church, and loved pontoon boat “happy hours” on Lac La Belle with Chuck, Tom, and Charlotte.
Trudy’s family would like to thank everyone who reached out with cards, meals, well wishes and support during the time she was ill. It was a huge comfort and very much appreciated by Trudy and her family.
In lieu of flowers, memorials in Trudy’s name can be made out to: The First Congregational UCC Church.
A service will be held at First Congregational UCC Church, 815 S. Concord Road, Oconomowoc, on August 2 at 2 p.m. with Pastor Dave Schnepf presiding. Due to COVID-19, the family wants everyone to stay safe while celebrating Trudy’s life and has requested that guests wear masks. Regretfully, the family also asks that guests refrain from hugging and shaking hands.
To listen to the funeral service by telephone, please call 1-312-626-6799. When prompted, enter the Meeting ID: 813 4923 1222#. For further details on live streaming the service or watching a recording of the funeral see Trudy’s obituary on www.pagenkopf.com.
Trudy will be laid to rest in the Memorial Garden which she was very proud to help establish at the First Congregational UCC Church.
A celebration of life is being planned for 2021, complete with hugging, eating, and singing!
Woo-weeeeee!
Pagenkopf Funeral Home is serving the family. For more information, call 262-567-4457 or visit www.pagenkopf.com.