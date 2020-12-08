WAUKESHA
Nathan B. Kraus
July 6, 1998 - Dec. 1, 2020
Nathan B. Kraus of Waukesha died unexpectedly on Tuesday, December 1, 2020, at the age of 22. He was born in Waukesha, on July 6, 1998, to Steven Kraus and Nancy (nee Moen) Kraus. He began playing football in fifth grade and wrestling in seventh grade continuing into high school. He attended Waukesha South High School and was taking classes at UW-Milwaukee, Waukesha campus. He was a homebody, but loved to go out into the country, hiking or four-wheeling through the woods. He enjoyed playing Xbox with his brother and friends, paintballing, watching science fiction movies and TV shows. He worked summers with his dad power-washing. He loved to debate/discuss any issue, read up on many topics and listened to discussions online. He loved his friends and his family and hugged them often.
He is deeply loved and will be greatly missed by his mother Nancy Kraus; father Steven (Beth) Kraus; and his brother Ian Kraus, all of Waukesha. He is further survived by his grandfather Del Kraus, several uncles, aunts, cousins, other relatives and many friends.
Visitation will be held on Friday, December 11, from 3 p.m. until the 5 p.m. funeral service at Randle-Dable-Brisk Funeral Home, 1110 S. Grand Ave., Waukesha. Burial will take place on Saturday, December 12, at 1 p.m. at Adams Lutheran Church Cemetery, rural Argyle.
Per the Wisconsin mask mandate face masks/coverings are required and the funeral home will be following strict social distancing protocols.
For further information, please call the funeral home at 262-547-4035 or visit our website at www.randledable.com