KENOSHA
Nia L. Rivera
Sept. 20, 1985 — July 1, 2020
Nia L. Rivera, of Kenosha, died Wednesday, July 1, 2020 at Froedtert South in Kenosha at the age of 34. She was born in Waukesha, on September 20, 1985, to Anibal Rivera and Jill (nee Graser) Sykora. She loved crafting and music. She will be sadly missed by her daughter, Mercedes Kramer; her mother, Jill (Jesse) Sykora of Waukesha; and her father, Anibal (Lillie) Rivera of Racine. She was the dear sister of Nina (Ryan) Gibbs, Jesse “L.J.” Rosario, Aiyanna Rivera and Dalia Rivera. She is further survived by her grandparents Sandra and William Pollack, Sally Graser, Carmen Colon and Anibal (Barbara) Rosario; aunts and uncles Shawn (Mindy) Graser, Heather (Paul) Lecher, Allison (Darrel) Muzy, Rita Webster, William (Claudia) Pollack III, John Charles (Linh) Pollack, Margarita Rivera, Janet Rivera, Domingo Martinez and Vicki Izdor; nieces Kailey and Addilyn, nephew Jaxson, other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her brother Nathan Rivera; grandfather Arvid Graser; great-grandparents Louis and Evelyn Sayles; great uncle LeRoy Sayles and godmother Dawn Priepke.
Visitation will be held on Wednesday, July 8, 2020, from 10:00 a.m. until 12:00 p.m. at Randle-Dable-Brisk Funeral Home, 1110 S. Grand Ave. Waukesha. The family will have private services. Graveside services will follow at Prairie Home Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the family are appreciated.
Please note, CDC social distancing guidelines will be followed, and extended visiting will be discouraged. Please remain outside until you are invited to enter. The wearing of a face mask or covering is encouraged for everyone’s protection. Thank you.
Randle-Dable-Brisk Funeral Home, Crematory and Preplanning Services is honored to serve the family. For further information, please call the funeral home at 262-547-4035, or visit our website at www.randledable.com for directions or to leave the family an online tribute message.