MUKWONAGO
Nicole E. Reynolds
Nicole E. Reynolds of Mukwonago was born to eternal life June 17, 2020, at the age of 24. She was the beloved, amazing and beautiful daughter of Curt and Linda Reynolds, and cherished sister and best friend of Bradley Reynolds. She is survived by her grandparents, Jean Wallner and Patricia and Duke Hohlstein. She is also survived by several, and we mean several, uncles, aunts, cousins, family and friends. Nicole also left behind her loyal and faithful service dog Blaine, and our pets Belle and Ruby.
Nicole was a talented musician, an avid reader, an academic whiz, accomplished home chef, and the officially designated “Toughest Fan” of Jukebox the Ghost, per the band’s members. She loved animals of all sorts. She made friends everywhere she went and was an inspiration to many. She loved spending time at our home in Naples and visiting with friends at the pool. Nicole especially loved getting to the beach for gorgeous views and enjoying a cocktail while taking in beautiful sunsets. It brought her great peace and joy.
She loved her family and friends very much and touched people’s lives everywhere she went. Her positive attitude, sense of humor, and beautiful spirit shone through despite all her complex medical challenges, inspiring everyone she met.
She was a shining light of hope and joy and will be truly missed by everyone.
In memory of Nicole, please consider donations to the pet rescue in Mukwonago – Bichon and Little Buddies Rescue, https://www.bichonrescues. com. Before Nicole’s health declined, she volunteered and fostered dogs from here, and she would be overjoyed to have donations in her memory.
A private family memorial will be held in the near future.
