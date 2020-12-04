BURLINGTON
Nicole (nee Pries) Ehlert
Sept. 28, 1971 — Nov. 30, 2020
Nicole (Pries) Ehlert died peacefully at her home in Burlington on Nov. 30, 2020, surrounded by her loving husband, family and friends after a long and courageous battle with cancer.
She was the loving wife of Rick Ehlert, loving mother of Brittany (Zach) Watson (nee Ehlert), and loving Oma to Chloe and Clara Watson. She is survived by her loving parents, Jared and Anne Pries (nee Bahmer); her loving sisters and brother Maike Hess (nee Pries), Jarilyn Vnuk (nee Pries) and Erik Pries. She was preceded in death by her grandparents, Robert and Evelyn Pries, and by her Oma and Opa, Frederick and Eleanor Bahmer.
Nicole graduated from Mukwonago High School and continued her education at Carroll College in Waukesha, where she received a master’s degree in teaching. She went on to teach for many years at New Berlin West High School. She retired from teaching in 2017 and continued pursuing her hobbies of knitting, crafts, and raising her Angora rabbits, as well as acting with the Burlington Haylofters.
Nicole was love and light to all who knew her, and she will be missed by so many.
A celebration of life will be held at a future date, post-pandemic. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to lakelandanimalshelter.org or mail to P.O. Box 1000, Elkhorn, WI 53121.