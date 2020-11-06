Niko Ryan Carroll
Heaven gained an angel, Niko Ryan Carroll, on November 2, 2020, at the age of 16 months.
He was the loving son of Ryan Carroll and Selena Miller; cherished brother of Emiliano and Kehlani; treasured grandson of Theresa (Dave) Delsman, Bruce Carroll and Stephanie Cotton; dearest nephew of Nicole (Jason) Trempe, Joseph Stumvoll, Shannon Carroll, Casey Carroll, Matthew Cotton, Armando Rodriquez, Rob (Jenny) Miller, Angela Miller, John (Kim) Miller and Steve (Ruth) Miller; and great-grandson of Ann and Robert Miller, Barbara and James Gallant and Brian Partin. He is further survived by many aunts, uncles, cousins, other relatives and many friends.
Visitation will be on Saturday, November 7, from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. at First Congregational Church, 100 E. Broadway, Waukesha.
Due to COVID, masks are required. A private service and burial at Prairie Home Cemetery will take place. A celebration of Niko’s life will then take place at 2 p.m. at the picnic shelter at Frame Park in Waukesha.
Schmidt & Bartelt-A.A. Schmidt & Sons Funeral and Cremation Services in Sussex is serving the family. For more information, call 262-246-4774 or visit online at www.schmidtandbartelt.com.