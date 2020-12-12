WAUKESHA
Nona Grace Carpenter (nee Adlof)
May 6, 1941 — Dec. 6, 2020
Nona was reunited in heaven with her husband, Carroll “Oscar” Carpenter, when she passed away December 6, 2020. She was born May 6, 1941, in New Brighton, Pa., to Frederick William and Ruth Olive (nee Beight) Adlof.
She is survived by her brother James Adlof of Rochester, Pa.; daughters Rebecca Brock (Dennis), April Casiciato (Tony) of Waukesha, Nona Stepp (Rick) of Bulter, Pa.; and sons Charles (Jaclyn) of Warren, Ohio, John (Susan) of Ravenna, Ohio, and Eric (Connie) of Hiram, Ohio. She is further survived by grandchildren Christopher (Brianna), Kelly (Chris), Gabriel, Alexandria, Trevor, Kyle, Shannon (Zach), Jose, Elizabeth, Cicely, Vincent, and an incredibly special great-granddaughter, Ariel. She is also survived by loving in-laws, nieces, nephews, and many longtime friends.
She was preceded in death by her cherished husband, Oscar Carpenter, in 2016. July 18, 2020, would have been their 60th anniversary. She was also preceded in death by her siblings Richard Adlof, William Lake, and Elsie Pryor and several brothers- and sisters-in-law.
She lived the majority of her life in Beaver County, Pa., growing up in New Brighton and graduating from New Brighton High School in 1959. Her longest residence and home of 46 years was on Gibbs Road, Raccoon Township. She moved to Waukesha in 2017 to be near her daughters and their families.
She loved babies, dogs, cats, nature, and music. Her favorite pastime was crocheting, which was evidenced by the many afghans, mittens, hats, ponchos, doilies, and toys she crafted over the years. Something she created with this talent was always an expected gift for any occasion. With her husband she shared a sense of adventure and enjoyed trips to the West, Texas, Florida, and other southern states. A tour of Ireland fulfilled a lifelong dream for the two of them. A favorite trip to remember for their children was a two week camping trip through various sites in Ontario, Canada. She appreciated many genres of music, but she and Oscar especially enjoyed Irish music and the celebration and camaraderie that accompanied the singing and gathering with their very special group of friends from the Irish Club.
With respect to public safety at this time, there will be private family services in Brookfield. In the future, the family hopes to have memorial gathering in Pennsylvania.
For memorials, please consider a donation to her church of the past four years, Legacy Christian Church at N84W16971 Menomonee Ave., Menomonee Falls, WI, 53051, or to your own church in her name.
Church and Chapel Rudolph-Larsen Bros. Funeral Home is serving the family. For more information, call (262) 549-0659 or visit www.churchandchapel.com to view the online obituary or leave condolences.