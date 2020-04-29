WAUKESHA
Norbert J. Totsky
March 6, 1930 — April 22, 2020
Norbert J. Totsky of Waukesha passed away peacefully Wednesday, April 22, 2020, at his home at the age of 90. He was born in Milwaukee on March 6, 1930, the son of John and Clara Totsky.
He proudly served his country in the United States Army during the Korean Conflict. On November 23, 1968, he married Josephine Beaumont in Milwaukee.
Norbert was a successful businessman working in many different capacities.
Throughout his career he worked as a mechanic, owned various businesses and retired from Masterson Company Inc. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, boating, snowmobiling, and visiting with family and friends.
Norbert was a proud patriot and member of Crosswalk Church in Waukesha.
He will be sadly missed by his wife of 51 years, Josephine of Waukesha; children Lynn (Randy) Haaker of Burlington and Lee (Dale) Krull of Waukesha; his grandchildren, Michael (Kimberlee) Haaker of Milwaukee, Jennifer (Steve) Ryezek of Germantown, Isaac (Becky) Krull of Glendale and Caleb (Kristen) Krull of Slinger; great-grandchildren, Zack, Maddie, Katie, Ava, Aurelia, Leo, Charlie, Duke, Louie and Penelope; sister Shirley Totsky of Milwaukee; sister-inlaw, Rena Totsky; and many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents and brother Ralph.
Due to the current health crisis, private services for the family only will be held.
Entombment with full military honors will be at Wisconsin Memorial Park.
Randle-Dable-Brisk Funeral Home, Crematory and Preplanning Services is honored to serve the family.
For further information, please call the funeral home at 262-547-4035 or visit our website at www.randledable.com for directions or to leave an online tribute message.