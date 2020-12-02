Norma Colleen Wiedenhoeft
Nov. 11, 1928 — Nov. 21, 2020
Norma Colleen Wiedenhoeft of Waukesha passed away on Saturday, November 21, 2020, at the age of 92. She was born in Taft, Texas, on November 11, 1928, the daughter of James and Jane Pruitt and the youngest of 13 siblings.
As a Texas native, she graduated Edna High School in 1945. After high school, she enrolled at Hillcrest Memorial Hospital School of Nursing in Waco, Texas. She graduated as a registered nurse in 1948.
On August 17, 1949, she married Dale Charles Wiedenhoeft; he preceded her in death on April 11, 1995.
Colleen worked in the health care industry for nearly 60 years caring for hospital patients and later as a home health care nurse, dedicating her life to helping her patients. In her spare time, she loved to read.
She is survived by three daughters, Cynthia (Thomas) Hennig of Delafield, Marlene (Timothy) Stojanik of Temple, Texas, and Amy (David) Krueger of Great Falls, MT; four grandchildren, Stacy (Michael) Estrada, Mark (Shyloh) Stojanik, Matthew (Amber) Hennig, Daniel (Jessica) Hennig; and six great-grandchildren, Aiden Stojanik, Kohen Stojanik, Taytum Stojanik, Riley Hennig, Melia Hennig and Lainey Hennig. She is further survived by other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her daughter Jo Ann Wiedenhoeft-Ordner, granddaughter Jennifer Stojanik, and siblings Dessie Hall, Robert Pruitt, Archie Pruitt, Grace Rice, Velma Malchar, Genora Pruitt, Willie Lou Hunt, Jimmie Nicholson, J.E. Pruitt, Laverne Kiefer, Inita McKenna, Barbara Freeman.
A private family service will be held in Flatonia, Texas, at a future date.
If desired, memorials in Colleen’s name are appreciated to St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital, ASPCA or American Cancer Society.
Evert-Luko Funeral Home is serving the family. For more information, call 262-367-2156 or visit online at www.evertlukofuneralhome.com.