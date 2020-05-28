Norman Schmidt
Norman L. Schmidt, “Norm,” “Normie,” age 75, passed away on May 20, 2020, peacefully at home surrounded by his wife and dog, Cooper, after a courageous battle with cancer.
Norm is survived his wife and best friend of 44 years, Marilyn (nee Matusin); son Bryan; grandchildren Hannah and Bennett; brother Terry (Mary Ann) of Ohio; mother-in-law, Emily A. Matusin; and brothers-in-law Dennis (Ruth) Matusin and Gary Matusin. He was the proud uncle of Brent (Michelle) Matusin, Scott (Mariah) Matusin, Jody Matusin (Scott Boyd), Bradley Matusin, and David (Leanne) Schmidt; and great-uncle of Paisley, Magnolia, Camryn, Clayton Matusin, and Cory Schmidt. He will be truly missed by his side kick, Cooper (golden retriever). He is further survived by cousins and many friends.
Norm was preceded in death by his parents, Norman and Mildred Schmidt, and father-inlaw, Frank Matusin.
Norm worked in the glove and safety products business for 34 years. After retiring, he then worked for Ewald Automotive in sales and a driver for nine years. He loved fishing and spending time up north, but his main love was spending time on the golf course. He was an all-around sports fan. He enjoyed watching the Packers, Badgers, Brewers, Bucks and Marquette. He went to Eastern New Mexico University on a baseball scholarship and was later signed by the Los Angeles Angels in the AA Farm System. Norm was also a member of the Oconomowoc Lions Club and was a commissioner on the Sunnyfield Acres Water Association.
Marilyn would like to send a special thank you to the Aurora at Home Hospice, Father Andrew Johnson and Ruth Matusin. Also, a thank you to our family – Dennis, Ruth, Gary, Brent, Scott, Brad, Jody, and Bryan; neighbors Mary, Mark, Jackie, and Mike; dear friends Wes and Marge; and my employer Rodrian Insurance, with them, they made it a little easier helping me through a very difficult time for the past 14 months.
Memorials in Norm’s name can be made out to the charity of your choice.
Services are pending at this time due to COVID-19.
Pagenkopf Funeral Home is serving the family. For more information, call 262-567-4457 or visit www.pagenkopf.com for any updated service information.