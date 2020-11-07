MUKWONAGO
Omer (Joe) A. Sperstad
June 10, 1927 - Nov. 3, 2020
Omer (Joe) A. Sperstad, age 93, of Mukwonago, passed away peacefully Tuesday, November 3, 2020, at Brolen Meadows Assisted Living facility in Mukwonago.
Joe was born June 10, 1927, to Bert and Ellen (nee Olson) Sperstad. He graduated from Menomonie High School and St. Olaf College before joining the U.S. Navy in 1945. After serving his country, Joe worked for a labor union in Toledo, Ohio. Joe married Nancy Hansen on October 16, 1954. They raised four children. In 1963, Joe became the executive director of the Wisconsin Institute of Certified Professional Accountants, and the family moved to Mukwonago. Joe led the WICPA until his retirement in 1990.
Joe and Nancy were married 46 years, spending a lifetime of laughter, traveling, community involvement and love until Nancy’s death in 2001. Joe served on several Mukwonago government committees, local fundraising efforts, and the public library and school boards. He was a lifetime member of Mt. Olive Lutheran Church and served on the church council - Joe even preached a few times from the pulpit. Joe expressed himself as a writer, playwright and actor through the Mukwonago Village Players’ theater group, writing and acting in plays for the WICPA and his church, and writing poetry throughout his lifetime.
Although Joe loved fishing, he didn’t catch a lot, but reminded everyone: ‘it’s not about the fish, but the time you spend with people that counts.’ He enjoyed several fishing trips to Canada with his sons and grandsons, and on local lakes with friends and family. For decades, Joe was a common sight under a big oak tree selling his wares at Maxwell Street Days. He also gardened, refinished furniture, and exceled at many of the rollicking Sperstad Family Reunion games, where he was known as ‘The Big Kahuna.’
Joe valued relationships and connection. He often shared advice, philosophical views and especially kindness with those he met. Every Sperstad Christmas celebration culminated in each family member sharing the wisdom Joe had written specifically for them. During his retirement, Joe continued to read widely, write poetry - including limericks and an ode to Anna Nicole Smith - and project his philosophy of life to all that had open ears. Joe made friends everywhere he went, as people were attracted to his positive attitude and infectious inspiration.
Joe was preceded in death by his loving wife, Nancy, and two brothers, Bert and Marlowe Sperstad. Joe is survived by his sister, Phyllis Spangler of Janesville and his brother, James Sperstad of Menomonie. He is also survived by four children, Nancy Jo (Carl) Scharenbroch of Janesville, Kris (Rita) Sperstad of Eau Claire, Timothy (Karen) Sperstad of Mukwonago and Janet (Marge Anderson) Sperstad of Madison. Joe was extremely proud of his grandchildren, Joe (Jamie), Dean (Jessica), Luke (Laura), Julie (Aaron), Sam (Beth), Ben and Tom, and six great-grandchildren.
Joe often said he was ‘truly blessed’ and ‘thanked the good Lord for a life well lived.’ He believed that Providence had been good to him. One of Joe’s secrets in life was ‘each person defines their own success.’ Joe’s understanding, love, patience and kindness will be missed by all who knew him.
Joe often quoted major poets. Here is a last bit of advice from Ralph Waldo Emerson: ‘What lies behind you and what lies in front of you, pales in comparison to what lies inside of you.’
In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials to Mukwonago Public Library or Mount Olive Lutheran Church.
Private family services are being held for Joe.
Schmidt & Bartelt Funeral and Cremation Services in Mukwonago, 262-363-7126, is serving the family. For more information, visit www.schmidtandbartelt.com.