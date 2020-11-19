BIG BEND
Patrica H. Stumpner
June 5, 1938 - Nov. 17, 2020
Patrica H. Stumpner of Big Bend passed away on Tuesday, November 17, 2020, at the age of 82. She was born in Milwaukee on June 5, 1938, the daughter of John and Evelyn (nee Roeglin) Mesching.
On April 23, 1960, she married her loving and devoted husband, John Stumpner, and together they had five children. Patricia was a dedicated homemaker who was active in the Homemakers & Wise Wives Club. She found enjoyment in teaching Sunday school, being a 4-H leader, and after her children were grown volunteering as a poll worker and at the town clerk’s office. Patricia was an instrumental member of the Big Bend Vernon Fire Department Women’s Auxiliary and member of Christ Lutheran Church in Big Bend. Besides her family, her greatest passion was rummaging and going to flea markets with her best friend, Judy. She will always be remembered as a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister and friend.
She will be sadly missed by her husband of 60 years, John, and their children, John A. (Bonnie) Stumpner, James (Sue) Stumpner, Janet (Jonathan) Schmidt, Jean (Jeff) Badciong, and Jeff Stumpner; her grandchildren, Nicole Stumpner, Andrew (fiancee Allison) Stumpner, Jessica Stumpner, Joshua (Kaytlyn) Badciong, Matthew (Heather) Badciong and Megan (Aaron) Cicona and her great-grandchildren, Aurora, Dylan, Liliana, Addison and Charleigh. She is further survived by her brother John Mesching, other relatives and friends.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her sister Judy.
Services for Patricia will be private for the family only. Her final resting place will be at Arlington Park Cemetery in Milwaukee. If desired, those wishing to send a memorial in Patricia’s memory may do so to the Alzheimer’s Association, 620 S. 76th St., #160, Milwaukee, WI 53214.
Randle-Dable-Brisk Funeral Home, Crematory and Preplanning Service is honored to serve the family. For further information, please call the funeral home at 262-547-4035 or visit our website at www.randledable.com to leave the family an online tribute message.