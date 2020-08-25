Patricia Ann Emslie
A beloved daughter, granddaughter, great-granddaughter, sister, niece, cousin, and a great friend to all.
Patricia A. Emslie left this world unexpectedly at the age of 24, on August 12, 2020. Born in Neosho, WI to William Emslie and Annette (Rostagno) Gahlman. Patricia graduated Hartford High and attended Moraine Park Technical College. Employed by International Delivery Solutions as a sales executive and Pumpkin Center Tap as advertising and social director. Patricia lived life with her giving heart stretched wide open. She was the GLUE that held many together. All friends were considered family, and family was held securely in her heart. She was a beacon of light with a spitfire personality and fiercely loyal to her family and friends.
Her presence in our lives, infectious smile, beauty and sass will be sorely missed. When you think of Patricia, celebrate the good memories you have of her and remember that life is fragile, short and should always be lived to the fullest, just as she lived hers.
Patricia was preceded in death by her great-grandmother, Vanda Manthey; grandfathers, William Emslie and William Rostagno; aunt, Patricia Rostagno Rutlin; high school sweetheart, Brady Wagner; and dear friend, Austin Reifsnider.
With great pride in all she accomplished, she leaves behind her parents, William Emslie (Jane Leader), Annette and Paul Gahlman; brothers, Kolton Emslie (Kylie Marquardt) and Will Emslie (Vickie Smith); grandmothers, Delores Emslie and Lillian Rostagno; aunts and uncles, Kim (Mardell) Emslie, Jeff Rostagno, Joe (Wendy) Rostagno, Rick (Angie) Rutlin, Mark (Pam) Rostagno, Margaret (Mike) Schneider,
Jill (Ron) Dillman, Beth (Mike) Janke and Lyn (Jim) Frank; cousins, Jenny Fischer (Terry DeBlare), Tracy (Jon) Pautz, Holly (Sam) Taylor, Rostonia (Christian) Thilmany, Katelynn (Kyle) Goss, Bryce Richards, Paige Dillman, Garret (Lauren) Richards, Sarah Rostagno (John), Emmy Rostagno, Emily Rostagno, Marshall Dillman, Lilly Dillman, Ted Frank, Craig (Meg) Frank and Dustin (Lexia) Frank; her Pumpkin Center family and many extremely close friends; her dog, Merke; and cat, Sky.
The Celebration of Life for Patricia will be held on Saturday, August 29, at the Hustisford Community Hall at 316 E. Tweedy St. in Hustisford. There will be a casual gathering from 2 p.m. until 7 p.m. with a short service at 2:30 p.m. followed by hors de'vours, refreshments and reminiscing. Additional seating will be outside; please bring a lawn chair.
In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting that a donation be made in Patricia’s name to American Cancer Society or Honor Flight.
The Koepsell-Murray Funeral Home in Beaver Dam is caring for the family. To leave online condolences, or for directions and other information, please visit our website at www.KoepsellFH.com.