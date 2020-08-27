OCONOMOWOC
Patricia C. Schuster
Patricia C. Schuster (nee Schultz) Of Oconomowoc was born to eternal life August 15, 2020, at age 83.
Beloved wife of the late James G. Schuster. Dear mother of Scott (Chris) Naylor, Gary (Marsha) Naylor, and Kelly Mauer. Loving grandmother of Adam (Ali) Mauer. Great-grandmother of Jaxen. Also survived by other relatives and friends.
Preceded in death by her parents, Walter and Leona Schultz, and her sister Joyce Hoff.
A service for Patricia will be held on Tuesday, September 1, at 1 p.m. at Glenview Memorial Gardens Cemetery Chapel, located at W1219 Glenview Ave. in Ixonia.
Schramka Funeral Homes, 262-432-8100, is serving the family.