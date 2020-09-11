Patricia Downham
Oct. 9, 1942 — Sept. 7, 2020
Patricia Downham, born Oct. 9, 1942, passed away peacefully on Sept. 7, 2020, at the age of 77, in Palm Harbor, Florida.
She is survived by her husband and partner of 54 years, Bill Downham, and her two children, Sean (Alissa) Downham and Lisa (Brian) Moore, as well as her sisters Betty Petek and Kathy Renier. She had two grandchildren, Cullen and Ian Downham, whom she adored.
Patty was born in Billings, Mont., where she spent the first part of her life which included working at her family’s business — Connolly Saddlery. This is where she met her husband and later relocated to Waukesha, where they spent the majority of their life.
Patty was a member of the Junior Women’s Club of Waukesha as well as a founding member of CLS (The Community of the Living Spirit). Patty was also a longtime member
of the B.F. Goss Bird Club. She loved weaving, cooking, birdwatching and traveling to Florida with her husband. She was most proud of her involvement in The Women’s Center of Waukesha and was the president of the board for several years. Her most formative friendships were developed from this community. She valued community involvement and instilled this with her children and those around her. She will always be known for her generosity and kindness. Patty and Bill recently moved to Florida to be close to their family, where she loved the weather and was so happy to be there.
In lieu of flowers please make donations to The Women’s Center of Waukesha, 505 N. East Ave., Waukesha, WI 53186 or online at twcwaukesha.org/donate.