NAPLES, FLA./ DELAFIELD
Patricia Francis Bethke (Pucci)
Jan. 19, 1938 – Dec. 8, 2020
Pat loved life and all it had to offer — family, friends, fishing, bridge, kayaking (especially with a bay full of alligators), tennis, swimming and cooking.
Born in Waukesha, she was the fourth of seven children of Emily G. (Phillips) Pucci and Gaetano (Tom) Pucci. Her mother died at the age of 42 so Pat took over the household duties with the help of nearby relatives and friends – she was even a den mother at the ripe old age of 15.
She met her favorite (and only) husband, Don, 65 years ago, married in 1959. Family was everything to Pat, she was the heart of our family.
Pat enjoyed every moment she had with her children, Bill and Suzanne Bethke-Kerr; grandkids, Matthew Kerr, Amanda Kerr-Spanbauer, Katie Bethke, Ashley Bethke and Emily Bethke; and great- granddaughter, Marina Rose, who was born in July. Amanda and her husband Justin came to visit twice in the last few months so Pat could feed and play with her great-granddaughter.
We will all miss Pat tremendously, though we know she will be that little feisty Italian voice in our head trying to keep us on the right path and filling us with her love warmth and humor whenever we are in need.
In lieu of flowers, please donate in Pat’s name to a cancer fund or hospice near you.