Patricia Gale Konley (nee Blanchard)
Feb. 25, 1938 — June 2, 2020
Patricia Gale Konley (nee Blanchard), 82, went home to rest with her personal Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ on Tuesday, June 2, 2020, surrounded by her loving family. Patricia was born February 25, 1938, in Colorado, the daughter of James and Phyllis (nee Hauptmann) Blanchard. She married Ronald Konley on June 23, 1962, at Brown Deer Methodist Church.
Patricia is survived by four of her children: her eldest daughter, Ruth (Scott) Joseph of New York, their children Andrew, Mary (Nathan), Jennifer, Jacob (Mary), Katherine (Michael), Joshua, Abigail and James; her daughter Carolyn Konley of Waukesha, and her children Alex, Ashley and Emily; her son Dean (Amber) Konley of Waukesha, along with their children Zachary, Gabrielle, Ernest, Titus, Adrian, Levi, and Haven; and her youngest daughter Janice (Gary) Klosinski of Dousman and their children Ian, Mitchell and Lilly. She was also blessed to be a great-grandmother to Alice, Jocelyn, Rogan, Elizabeth, Violet, Samuel, Michael, Laurae, Daniel and soon-to-be-born Claire.
Patricia is further survived by her sister Ann Brackenbury of Florida, brother John (Joanne) Blanchard of West Bend, her sister-in-law Judy Blanchard of Louisiana, and brother-in-law Kern (Maureen) Konley of Delafield, cousins, nieces, nephews, other family and friends.
Patricia was preceded in death by her husband Ronald, her son Stephen, her brother Allen Blanchard, her brother-in-law George Brackenbury, brother-in-law Raymond Konley, her parents James and Phyllis Blanchard and mother-in-law Lillian Konley.
Services will be held Saturday, June 13, at Beautiful Savior Lutheran Church, 1205 S. East Ave., Waukesha. Visitation will begin at 11 a.m. and funeral service will begin at noon. A private burial will take place at Southern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Union Grove at a later date.
Due to the current pandemic, social distancing will be followed, and face masks or face coverings are strongly encouraged for the safety of all.
Randle-Dable-Brisk Funeral Home, Crematory and Preplanning Service is honored to serve the family. For further information, please call the funeral home at (262) 547-4035 or visit us online at www.randledable.com for directions or to leave the family an online tribute message.