WAUKESHA
Patricia M. Halvey
Oct. 22, 1938 - Oct. 28, 2020
Patricia M. Halvey of Waukesha was born to eternal life on Wednesday, October 28, 2020, at Heritage Court in Pewaukee at the age of 82. She was born in Chicago, Illinois, on October 22, 1938, the daughter of Patrick and Mary Ann (nee Fogarty) Ansbro. She was united in marriage to Michael J. Halvey, who preceded her in death in 1997. Patricia devoted her life to raising her family, was a devout Catholic, loved to play golf and was proud of her Irish heritage.
She will be sadly missed by her seven children, William Halvey, Kevin Halvey, Colleen (Ron) Fleischmann, Michelle (Roger) Hamilton, Michael (Carol) Halvey, Patrick (Bridget) Halvey and Cathleen (Peter) Rathmann; her grandchildren, John and Sara Hamilton, Brigette and Ryan Tutaj, Jack and Kate Halvey, and Emma, Grace and Charlie Rathmann; and great-grandchildren, Arlo Jackson and Laikyn Hamilton. She is further survived by her twin brother, Jack (Cyndi) Ansbro, sister Eileen (Sam) Arcuri, sister-in-law Mary Ann Halvey, brother-in-law Bill Halvey, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
In addition to her husband, Michael, she was preceded in death by her sister Kay Kay Thomas and brother Jim Ansbro.
Visitation will be held on Friday, November 13, from 2 p.m. until the 3 p.m. funeral Mass at St. Mary Catholic Church, 225 S. Hartwell Ave., Waukesha, WI 53186. A continued celebration of Patricia’s life will follow the Mass at Tuscan Hall, 409 Delafield St., Waukesha, WI 53188. Interment will be held on Saturday at St. Joseph Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorials in Patricia’s name are appreciated to the MACC Fund or Alzheimer’s Association.
Randle-Dable-Brisk Funeral Home, Crematory and Preplanning Service is honored to serve the family. For further information, please call the funeral home at 262-547-4035 or visit us online at www.randledable.com for directions or to leave the family an online tribute message.