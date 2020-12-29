WAUKESHA
Patricia (‘Pat’) A. Schmidt
Patricia (“Pat”) A. Schmidt was welcomed by Jesus to her eternal home on December 27, 2020. Pat was a lifetime Waukesha resident, having been born and educated at St. Joseph’s grade school and Catholic Memorial High School, graduating in 1959. On May 5, 1962, she married Richard Schmidt at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Waukesha.
She was a faithful member at St. William Catholic Church. Her employment took her from the downtown bakery and grocery store, to the Waukesha Freeman and local colleges, where she shared her quick wit, keen intelligence and affectionate laugh with everyone she met.
Pat shared 58 good years with her husband, Richard (“Dick”). Her family was her life’s work.
She leaves behind her daughter, Laura Lau, and son, David (Michele) Schmidt. She will live on in her precious grandchildren, Andrea Lau (AJ Jacunski), Dr. Ryan Lau (fiancee Laura Lemna), Lauren Schmidt and Claire Schmidt.
She was predeceased by her precious grandmother, Carmela Blando, and mother, Frances Casey. Also departing before her were her devoted father and mother, Paul and Jeanette Casey, and her brother, David Casey. Pat is survived by her loving siblings: Michael (Sherry) Casey, Richard (Dianne) Casey, Mary Casey, Thomas Casey (Teri Backlund) and Mary Beth (Thomas) Goldrick. She is further survived by 27 nieces and nephews.
Pat was an avid bowler and brought her family into the sport. She and her husband, Dick, bowled for 25+ years in a couples’ league with their close friends, Claude and Betty Johnson. The Schmidt and Johnson families also met monthly for decades to play cards, and share laughs and delicious food.
Pat always had the door open for anyone who needed a meal, a child watched or a bake sale event planned. In the time before daycare, Pat cared for many children of single parent families and treated them like her own. She was a legendary cook, her Italian spaghetti and meatballs having been shared with 100s of friends and family.
Pat’s family is eternally grateful for the wonderful care she received at The Virginia Health Care Center and from the caring medical staff at Waukesha Memorial Hospital. Of special note is the loving attention she received in hospice care from Mary and Rachel. She is gone from the earth, but never from our hearts or memories.
The family is establishing a memorial scholarship to assist high school students with financial need to achieve their dreams of higher education, in much the same way that Pat and her husband did for their children and grandchildren.
