WAUKESHA
Patricia ‘Pat’ K. Pilgrim
Patricia “Pat” K. Pilgrim of Waukesha passed away peacefully at home following a brief illness on Tuesday, October 27, 2020, at the age of 89. Pat was born in 1931 the daughter of Fred and Mae Darling.
She graduated with honors from Beloit High School in 1949 and in 1952 from St. Mary’s Hospital, Nursing School. In 1953, she married James J. Pilgrim who she met in fifth grade; he passed away in 1983. Pat was an avid bridge player and golfer and loved to travel, with her last big trip being an Alaskan Cruise with her family. She was a founding member of St. John Neumann Catholic Church and a 35 year member of the Waukesha Service Club. Pat provided many great contributions to her church, the service club and many other community organizations and she will always be remembered for her kind heart, gentle nature and beautiful soul.
She will be sadly missed by her six children, Linda (Tim) Zimcosky, Teressa (Jeff) Janiga, Judy Birt, Mary Ellen Rogahn, Michael (Sharon) Pilgrim and Bill (Ann) Pilgrim; 13 grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren. She is further survived by her sisters-in-law Evelyn Vieau and Carol Pilgrim, numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives and many cherished friends.
In addition to her husband, Jim, she was preceded in death by her brother Robert (Donna) Darling and her life partner who she was blessed to spend 25 years with, Don Bristol.
Heartfelt thanks are extended to ProHealth Home Care and Hospice for their care and kindness give to Patricia and her family.
Visitation will be held at St. John Neumann Catholic Church, 2400 W. Highway 59, Waukesha, WI 53189, on Friday, October 30, with visitation from 9:30 a.m. until 11:30 a.m., followed by the funeral Mass at 12 p.m. noon. Private family burial will follow at Mount Thabor Cemetery in Beloit.
If desired, memorials in Patricia’s name are appreciated to ProHealth Home Care & Hospice, 2000 Pewaukee Road, Suite C, Waukesha, WI 53188.
Due to COVID protocols, masks or face coverings are required at church, social distancing will be observed, and hand sanitizer will be provided.
Randle-Dable-Brisk Funeral Home, Crematory and Preplanning Services is honored to serve the family. For further information, please call the funeral home at 262-547-4035 or visit our website at www.randledable.com for directions or to leave an online tribute message.