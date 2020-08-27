Patricia (Pat) Mary Campbell
Aug. 5, 1941 — Aug. 21, 2020
Patricia (Pat) Mary Campbell, age 79, was peacefully called home to our heavenly father on August 21, 2020. Pat was born on August 5, 1941, to Gerald and Marcella Zenz in Lancaster. She attended Mercy Medical Center School of Nursing in Dubuque, Iowa, earning a master’s degree in nursing. She married Sandy Campbell on December 30, 1967.
Pat is survived by her husband, Sandy; their children, Douglas (Tricia), Darrin (Kimberly), and Michelle (Sean) McCarthy; her six grandchildren, Alex, Haley (Jake) Larsen, Brookelyn, Heather, Jordan and Colton; a brother, Stanley (Joyce) Zenz; sister Jane (Robert) Spartz; and sister-in-law Barbara Zenz.
Pat was preceded in death by her parents, sister Joan (Roger) Clements, brother Donald (Marsha) Zenz, Richard Zenz and many first cousins including Father William Seipp.
Pat’s nurturing and loving personality was evident in the care she provided to her patients during her 25-plus-year career as a nurse. A majority of this time was spent as a nursing supervisor for West Allis Memorial Hospital. Pat loved being with family, friends and neighbors. Her smile was contagious and would light up a room. At home, she had an open door policy, “The coffee is always on, come on in, sit down and chat awhile.” So her kitchen was often filled with laughter and storytelling. Pat had a great love of animals too, especially her basset hounds and cats. She received much joy in having the animals around and feeding the birds. Pat also led a very faith filled life and volunteered to teach religious education classes for many years at St. Luke’s Catholic Church and St John Neumann. She enjoyed music, traveling and spending time with family.
Pat was a very loving, caring wife, mother and grandmother. Some of our favorite memories included camping on the Mississippi River, family road trips, learning to make poppy seed cake, decorating cookies, going out for ice cream, the un-birthday gifts and of course the never empty candy drawer. Mom never missed a sporting event, school function or 4-H activity. Mom always made sure holidays and birthdays were celebrated together as a family and she left us a legacy of love, faith and strength.
In celebration of Pat’s life, there will be a private family Mass and burial service.
The family has asked that in lieu of flowers, donations be sent to St. John Neumann in Waukesha or the charity of your choice.
Pagenkopf Funeral Home is serving the family.