WAUKESHA
Patricia ‘Patti’ Davies Flynn
March 6, 1929 — July 5, 2020
Patricia “Patti” Davies Flynn of Waukesha, died Sunday, July 5, 2020 at The Virginia Health and Rehab at the age of 91. She was born in Milwaukee on March 6, 1929, the daughter of Thomas and Mary (nee Davies) Davies. She was a 1946 graduate of Waukesha High School and a 1951 graduate of UW-Whitewater, where she received her bachelor’s degree in education. She taught at many schools, including Grant School in Sheboygan and Union, Randall, Blair, Saratoga and Whittier schools in Waukesha. She was a member of Jerusalem Presbyterian Church in Wales.
She is survived by her stepson Mark Franke; nieces and goddaughters Laurie (Chuck) Adams, and Anastasia (Mike) Hinchsliff, goddaughter Heather Hanson; nephew Thomas (Cynthia) Davies; cousins Sharon (Robert) Patterson and Cindy (Sal) Garcia; and sister-in-law and best friend Patricia Rankin-Koch. She is further survived by great nephews Frank, Chase and Will, cousins, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her brother David Davies and her former husbands Raymond Franke and Elliot Flynn.
Visitation will be held on Thursday, July 16, from 10:30 a.m. until the 11 a.m. funeral service, all at Jerusalem Presbyterian Church, 207 W. Main St., Wales, WI 53183. The Rev. Andrew Holmes presiding.
Memorials are appreciated to the church (address above). She will be cremated and then buried at Lakewood Forest Cemetery in Lakewood.
Please note, social distancing guidelines will be followed. You will be required to bring and wear a mask or face covering for everyone’s protection. Thank you.
