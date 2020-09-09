JANESVILLE
Patricia R. Baker
Nov. 11, 1959 — Sept. 7, 2020
Patricia R. Baker of Janesville, formerly of Waukesha, passed away peacefully Monday, September 7, 2020, at Mercy Hospital in Janesville at age 61. She was born in Belvidere, Illinois, on November 11, 1959, the daughter of Raymond and Patricia (nee Hanauska) Schoeberle. She was a 1978 graduate of Waukesha North High School. Patricia always enjoyed fishing and gardening.
She will be sadly missed by her father, Raymond Schoeberle of Waukesha; her sisters Kris (Rick) Hathaway-Feavel of Muskego and Therese (John) Wilke of Waukesha; her brothers David Schoeberle of Glenn Heights, Texas; and Mark (Mary) Schoeberle of Custer, Wisconsin. Her boyfriend Norm Suhm, nieces, nephews, other relatives and many friends also survive.
She was preceded in death by her mother, Patricia, and her brother Brian.
Honoring her wishes, no services will be held.
