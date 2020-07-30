WAUWATOSA
Patricia S. Murphy
July 30, 1931 — July 27, 2020
Patricia S. Murphy (nee Martin) was born into eternal life on July 27, 2020, at the age of 88.
She was the loving mother of William (Monica) Murphy, Julie (Rick) Stover, the late Bobby Murphy and the late Jimmy Murphy. She was the proud grandmother of John Murphy, Kevin Murphy, Sam Stover, Emma Stover and Ellie Murphy. She was the dear sister of Bobby Martin. Patricia will be remembered by other relatives and friends. Patricia was a longtime resident of Oconomowoc for 57 years. She was an avid reader and sports enthusiast. She was a lifelong Cubs fan. She retired from Bethesda Lutheran Home after 11 years of service.
The family wishes to thank the staff of Close to Home for their wonderful care.
Private family services will be held. Interment at La Belle Cemetery, Oconomowoc.
In lieu of flowers, memorials to International Fibrodysplasia Ossificans Progressiva Association (IFOPA), P.O. Box 800084, Kansas City, MO 64180; /www.ifopa.org, would be appreciated.
Church and Chapel Rudolph Larsen Bros. Funeral Home is serving the family. For more information, please call 262-549-0659 or visit www.churchandchapel.com to view the online obituary or leave condolences.