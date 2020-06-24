Patrick A. Mehling
May 14, 1943 — June 19, 2020
Patrick A. Mehling of Waukesha passed away with his family by his side on Friday, June 19, 2020, at Waukesha Memorial Hospital at the age of 77. He was born in Summit on May 14, 1943, the son of Robert and Eunice (nee Cull) Mehling. He was a 1961 graduate of Hartland Arrowhead High School and proudly served his country in the United States Air Force. On June 15, 1963, he married Vicki Luedtke at St. Charles Catholic Church in Hartland. Patrick worked for Sara Lee for many years, retiring in 2005. Following his retirement, he worked for ProHealth Care as a transport driver for Waukesha Memorial Hospital. Patrick was a member of the Waukesha Elks Lodge #400 in Waukesha and served as past exalted ruler. He was also a former member of the Jaycees and longtime member of St. William Catholic Church where he enjoyed serving as a eucharistic minister.
He will be sadly missed by his beloved wife of 57 years, Vicki, of Waukesha and their children, Kim (Mike) Wright, Todd (Jodi) Mehling and Tim (Michele) Mehling, all of Waukesha. He was the proud grandfather of Brittany (Eric) Deterville, Brandyn Wright, Logan Wright, Mackenzie (fiancee Paul Saldivar) Mehling, Sean Mehling, Carly Mehling and Alison Mehling and great-grandfather of P.J. Saldivar. He is further survived by his brothers and sisters, Leo (Eiko) Mehling, Judy Tabor, Donna (Bob) Sizer, Mark (Sharon) Mehling, Jim (Sue) Mehling, Jerry (Sandy) Mehling, Eileen Pape and Paul (Barb) Mehling, along with numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his granddaughter Amanda Mehling, sister Sharon and brothers Chuck, Mike and Phil.
Visitation will be held on Tuesday, June 30, from 4 p.m. until the 7 p.m. Elks Lodge of Sorrow Service at Randle-Dable-Brisk Funeral Home, 1110 S. Grand Ave., Waukesha. The funeral Mass at St. William Catholic Church on Wednesday, July 1, will be held privately for the family.
Memorials in Patrick’s name are appreciated to Pro Health Cancer Center, N16-W24131 Riverwood Drive, Waukesha, WI 53188.
Please note, social distancing will be followed, and extended visiting will be discouraged. Please remain outside until you are invited to enter. The family requests you wear a face mask or covering for the safety of everyone.
Randle-Dable-Brisk Funeral Home, Crematory and Preplanning Service is honored to serve the family. For further information, please call the funeral home at 262-547-4035 or visit us online at www.randledable.com for directions to leave the family an online tribute message.