ARLINGTON, TEXAS
Patrick H. James
May 6, 1942 — March 16, 2020
Patrick H. James, formerly of Nashotah, passed away March 16, 2020, in Arlington, Texas at age 77. Pat was born May 6, 1942. He attended Arrowhead High School. He was active in Scouting, as a member and through his adult life as a volunteer. He served as a medic in the Wisconsin National Guard. Pat also volunteered with the Stone Bank Fire Department. Pat married Judith Hauptman in 1965, who preceded him in death in 1998. She is lovingly remembered by their children, Patrick and Jennifer. Professionally, he co-founded a successful insurance agency in Missouri before his retirement.
In December of 2000, Pat married Jean Snyder Brandt. Together they traveled, volunteered, and kept active in their community in Texas. Pat was known for always having a joke or funny observation to share with all he met — he loved to make those around him smile and laugh.
Pat was a past master of Masonic Lodge #942 in Fort Worth. He also served in various leadership roles for MOSLAH Shrine, York Rite Chapter and Council, and Scottish Rite, all in Fort Worth. He was also a member of the Royal Order of Jesters. Pat was a past patron of the Order of the Eastern Star #684. He was also active in the Saginaw United Methodist Church where he helped organize blood drives, and through which he provided weekly mentoring to an elementary school student throughout the school year.
Pat is lovingly remembered in death by his wife, Jean of Arlington; their children P.J .(Stacey) James of Kansas City, MO; Jenny (Todd) Inghram of Shawnee, KS; Colleen Brandt of Dallas, TX; Greg (Shelley) Brandt of Arlington, TX; and Meg (George) Farley of Fort Worth, TX. He also leaves behind nine grandchildren: Megan James, Alexis Haas, Mason and Paige Inghram, Adam and Austin Brandt, Ian Brandt, and George Margaret (Tom) Kinsey, and Sawyer Farley. He is also survived by sister, Margaret (Tom) Kinsey, and brothers Tom James, and Bill (Denise) James, A celebration of life will be held September 26 at 10:30 a.m. at the Chapel of the Chimes at Wisconsin Memorial Park, 12325 W. Capitol Drive in Brookfield. Social distancing and masks are required.