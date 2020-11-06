WAUKESHA
Patrick J. Moore
May 15, 1945 - Nov. 3, 2020
Patrick J. Moore of Waukesha died on Tuesday, November 3, 2020, at AngelsGrace Hospice at the age of 75. He was born in Flat Rock, Michigan, on May 15, 1945, the son of Russell and Jeanne (nee Petsnech) Moore.
On August 26, 1967, he married Betty Williams. Patrick worked for Sara Lee Baking Company for 37 years, retiring in 2015. He was a member of the NRA and a fan of the Wings, Lions, Spartans and Tigers, all Michigan sport teams. Patrick loved to play baseball and was an avid bowler.
He will be lovingly remembered by his wife of 53 years, Betty; his sons, Jay Moore and Jon (Jessica) Moore; and his granddaughter, Angeline Moore, all of Waukesha. He is further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister and brother-in-law Deanna and William Hooten.
Graveside services were held on Friday, November 6, at Ottawa Cemetery.
Memorials in Patrick’s name are appreciated to AngelsGrace Hospice, N74-W35908 Servants’ Way, Oconomowoc, WI 53066.
Randle-Dable-Brisk Funeral Home, Crematory and Preplanning Service is honored to serve the family.