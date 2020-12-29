WAUKESHA
Patrick James ‘PJ’ White
It was 46 degrees and cloudy on December 23, 2020, when Patrick James (PJ) White passed away peacefully at 78 years of age with his wife, Ruth Anne White, praying next to him.
He is survived by his sons, daughter and daughters-in-law, Ramona (Hurtado) White, Daniel Joseph White, Dawn White, Andrew John White, Mary June White, Christopher Jason White, Stephanie White, and his grandson, Aldo Lincoln White. He is further survived by his brothers and sisters-in-law, Joseph and Jeanne White, James and Peggy White, Michael White, nieces, nephews, family friends, a prayerful group of Vincentians, and a sweet Labrador mix named Hannah who will miss his snuggles and the never-ending amount of people food that miraculously presented itself near his favorite chair in the living room.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Vincent James and June Iola, and his eldest son, Thomas James.
PJ was a servant to his family, his community, his county, and his country. He was a proud veteran of the U.S. Air Force, a retired Waukesha County detective, a past president of the Wisconsin Sheriffs and Deputy Sheriffs Association, as well as the Waukesha Evening Lions, remained active in Boy Scouts of America, both during and after his sons’ involvement in scouting, involved himself in organization and fundraising for St. Vincent de Paul, a long-time member of St. William Catholic Church, and was passionate about civic service, upholding people’s constitutional rights, and making the world a more just place.
PJ loved hanging on the fence with old friends as well as strangers, playing Santa Claus at Christmas, connecting with dogs, watching cop shows, rooting for the Brewers and the Packers, tinkering with his boat, geocaching, and eating peanut butter sandwiches.
PJ was also an avid outdoorsman, hunting and fishing when his health and schedule allowed. He enjoyed making and repairing fishing rods, feeding the birds, watching for deer, looking for pheasant tracks in the snow, documenting weather changes, catching fish, and sitting in the boat staring at the horizon when he wasn’t catching fish. His children will maintain that connection to the natural world, watching the birds interact, listening to the sounds of the woods, noticing the changes in the sky and temperature, building lures, and fishing the waters of northern Wisconsin. His grandson, Aldo, will know both big fish and small fish in his lifetime, but we will emphasize the stories of his grandpa’s biggest fish.
None of us know what heaven looks like, but if there’s a body of water there, PJ is trolling around, scoping out the best spots with his dad and his son. They’ll tell us where to fish when we get there.
Due to the current pandemic, a visitation and Mass of Christian Burial at St. William Catholic Church will be held at a later date and announced once planned. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial donations be made to the family to be designated to causes close to PJ’s heart.
