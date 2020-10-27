Patrick Thomas Loughney
Feb. 29, 1940 — Oct. 22, 2020
Patrick Thomas Loughney, 80, was born to eternal life October 22, 2020. He was born February 29, 1940, the son of Gerald and Florence (nee Maney) Loughney.
Patrick owned and operated Pat’s Barber Shop in Hales Corners. He frequently attended St. Joseph Catholic Church in Big Bend. He enjoyed power boats, classic cars and guns. Pat was a proud member of the National Rifle Association.
He was the loving brother of Suzanne E. Loughney, Mary C. Loughney and John (Margaret) Loughney, and uncle to John (Tracey) Loughney, Jerry (Andrea) Loughney and Thomas (Amy) Loughney.
The funeral Mass will be held at St. Joseph Catholic Church, S89-W22650 Milwaukee Ave., Big Bend, WI 53103, on Friday, October 30, at 11 a.m.
Randle-Dable-Brisk Funeral Home, Crematory and Preplanning Service is honored to serve the family. For further information, please call the funeral home at 262-547-4035 or visit our website at www.randledable.com to leave the family an online tribute message.