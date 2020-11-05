Patrick W. Hess
March 3, 1940 — Nov. 1, 2020
Patrick W. Hess of Wales died unexpectedly on November 1, 2020, at Waukesha Memorial Hospital at the age of 80. He was born on March 3, 1940, to Alphonse and Marian Hess.
He was a 1958 graduate of Waukesha South High School. He proudly served his country in the U.S. Air Force, where he was a member of the Judo Team. He was honorably discharged in 1962. On July 11, 1964, he married the former Donna Bey at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Waukesha; she preceded him in death on January 26, 2020.
He attended WCTI, MSOE and UWM. He worked at Waukesha Engine as a production manager, retiring in 1997. Following his retirement, he worked part time for DTC until 2014. He was a member of St. Paul’s Parish, Wales Genesee Lions, Waukesha Conservation Alliance, Wisconsin Wildlife Federation and Wales Planning Commission.
He is survived by his sons Robert (Maria) Hess and Richard (Jerri) Hess; granddaughter Bailey (Dustin) Gasper; three beautiful great-grandchildren; brother Fredrick (Mary) Hess; brother-in-law and close friend Ken Chybowski; niece Dawn Ganz; great-nieces Cassie and MacKenna; and other relatives, hunting buddies and friends.
He was preceded in death by his wife Donna, brother Michael and sister Virginia.
Private services will be held.
