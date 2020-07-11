Paul Brian Kressin
June 17, 1956 — July 5, 2020
“I have fought the good fight, I have finished the race, I have kept the faith.” (2 Timothy 4:7)
Paul Brian Kressin left his family and friends on July 5, 2020, at the age of 64 to be with his Heavenly Father. Paul was born on June 17, 1956, in Watertown. He spent many days going down to the river and fishing with his brothers. The family later moved to North Prairie where he and his brothers developed an interest in causing trouble, hunting raccoons and building houses. He and his brothers spent a lot of time up north hunting and fishing, and they built a log cabin that the family still enjoys today.
Paul was employed at Louis Hoffmann Co. where he was a skilled ornamental sheet metal worker, specializing in doors, awnings and staircases. His work can be seen throughout the country, with his favorite project being right here in Milwaukee at The Pabst Theater.
In 1985, Paul met his wife, Karen. He immediately knew he would marry her, and used his charm and signature smirk to win her over. They were happily married for 31 years, and he spent each of those days making Karen smile. He focused on the little things like dancing in living room, painting yard ornaments, and watering flowers, even when it meant pushing a bucket of water around with a walker. They enjoyed their road trip vacations with picnic lunches, boating around any lake he could find, and spending time at their lake house.
Paul was blessed with four daughters who had him wrapped around their fingers. He showed them the art of a snowball fight, coached their basketball and fast pitch softball teams, taught them how to hunt and fish, was patient with them when they used regular dish soap in the dishwasher, and when they got their license he had no problem saying, “Congratulations, you can get a job now.”
Paul loved life and lived it to the fullest. He didn’t take himself too seriously, and his sense of humor will be missed. He was giving, kind, generous, forgiving and incredibly tough. Life was not always kind, but his tenacious spirit and positive attitude never ceased to amaze those around him. He frequently reminded his family that “some days are diamonds, and some days are rocks.”
Paul had very strong faith and a tremendous love for his Lord. He led by example, and was happy he was able to provide an opportunity for his children to know Jesus as their Lord and Savior.
Paul was preceded in death by his parents, Robert and Joanne; his brother Douglas; and his sister-in-law Pamela.
He is survived by his wife, Karen; his daughters Nicole (Bill), Michelle, Kara (John) and Rebekah; his grandchildren Oscar and Charlotte; his brothers Greg and Elliott (Michele); and many nieces and nephews.
Due to the current pandemic, the family will not be doing a service at this time, but are hoping circumstances will allow for a celebration of his life in the fall. Church and Chapel Rudolph-Larsen Bros. Funeral Home is serving the family. For more information, call 262-549-0659 or visit www.churchandchapel.com to view the online obituary or leave condolences.