WAUKESHA
Paul Brian Merz
April 21, 1952 — Aug. 3, 2020
Paul B. Merz of Waukesha, age 68, passed away on August 3, 2020, following a long battle with dementia.
Paul was born in Waukesha on April 21, 1952, the son of the late Roland and Peggy (nee Noll) Merz.
He was the beloved husband of Jane (nee Smart) for 39 years. Loving dad of Megan (Patrick) Smith, Brandon (Shelli) Palmer and the late Nathan Merz.
Cherished “Bumpa” of Cadyn, Alex, Leighton, Ryker, Irelynn and Navy.
He is further survived by his brother Mark (Jeannie) Merz, his sister Rory “Muffin” Merz, nieces, nephews, other relatives and many friends.
Paul was a longtime resident of Waukesha and had worked many years as an electrical contractor. He greatly loved the outdoors especially hunting and fishing in Barnes.
Visitation will be held on Monday, August 10, 2020, from 5 PM until the time of service at 7 PM at Church and Chapel Funeral Home, 380 Bluemound Road (at highways J and JJ, four blocks south of Interstate 94), Waukesha.
****Please note, masks are required to be worn at the funeral home.****
Church and Chapel Ritter- Larsen Bros. Funeral Home is serving the family.