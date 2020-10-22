OCONOMOWOC
Paul E. Kalb
Dec. 3, 1944 — Oct. 17, 2020
Paul E. Kalb of Oconomowoc, age 75, passed away on October 17, 2020.
Paul was born on December 3, 1944, in Milwaukee to Dr. Clifford H. Kalb and Berndine R. (nee Treis). He moved with his family to Oconomowoc Lake where he grew up enjoying swimming and boating. After Paul graduated from Carroll College (now Carroll University), he served four years in the Air Force. He then retired to his job at Waukesha Savings (now Associated Bank) where he became a vice president. He enjoyed classic cars, sports (especially the Green Bay Packers, Milwaukee Brewers and Wisconsin Badgers) and particularly, in retirement, an interest in genealogy, having traced four great and great-great grandparents back to Germany/Prussia.
Paul is survived by his sister Karen (Allan) Springer of Tennessee, nieces, nephews and other family and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents; brother Frank; and sister-in-law Frieda.
Private services will be held at Wisconsin Memorial Park with entombment in The Garden of Eternal Life.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in Paul's name can be made out to The 1st Congregational UCC of Oconomowoc.
