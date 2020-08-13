Paul H. Buege
Jan 13, 1935 — Aug. 8, 2020
Is there German polka music in paradise? On August 8, 2020, at the age of 85, Paul Buege went to heaven to find out.
Paul met the love of his life while polka dancing and they continued to dance their way through 65 years of love, marriage, children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Paul’s unwavering love and humble devotion to Joanne and his family was second to none and an example for anyone who was lucky enough to know him.
Born as a twin (Paul and Paula) on January 13, 1935, to the late Edward and Laura Buege, Paul loved living in the country home in Ixonia where his mother was also raised. When he married Joanne Heiling on May 14, 1955, Paul’s childhood home became their homestead and they would raise four more Bueges on this beautiful property.
If a man is judged on the content of his character, Paul was a mountain of a man. A patient, steadfast husband devoted unconditionally to his family. He quietly guided through example, consistency and humor. The family laughed through life together and his legacy will live on through all that truly knew him.
Besides serving the Oconomowoc area as a plumber for 35 years, Paul could be found drumming (on almost anything), rooting for Packers (after Mass), crafting wood into art, watching old TV shows, volunteering for church (or any cause he and Joanne could support), endlessly reading newspapers and books, cutting firewood to heat his home and DIYing on his “castle.”
He is survived by his wife, Joanne Buege; children, Teresa (Chuck) Dulde, Russell Buege, Patrick (Dawn) Buege, Joel (Wendy) Buege; grandchildren Morgan, Mitchell, Noah, Olivia, Jacob, Molly, Ryan (Lauren) Dulde, Hailey (Aaron) Harp, and Abigail (due to join our family any day!); and two great-grandchildren, Benjamin and Lucas.
He was preceded in death by his parents, sisters Shirley Margelowsky and Paula Bock, brothers Edward and Russel, and a sister Ethel in infancy, as well as many friends and relatives with whom he’s now getting reacquainted.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Monday, August 17, at St. Jerome Church, 995 S. Silver Lake St. in Oconomowoc with visitation from 9–11 a.m. and Mass at 11. Interment will follow Mass at Glenview Memorial Garden in Ixonia. Due to concerns around COVID-19, please wear face masks and observe social distancing. The family regrets that they cannot share a meal also due to COVID-19 concerns.
Those planning an expression of sympathy may wish to consider a donation to Saint Jerome’s Building Fund or AngelsGrace Hospice.
Schmidt & Bartelt Notbohm-Kreutzmann Funeral and Cremation Services is serving the family. For more information, call 262-567-4459 or visit online at www.schmidtandbartelt.com.