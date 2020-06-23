BROOKFIELD/PUNTA GORDA, FLA.
Paula A. Rothe
April 5, 1947 — June 19, 2020
Paula A. Rothe of Brookfield and Punta Gorda, Florida, died Friday, June 19, 2020, at Zilber Hospice in Wauwatosa at the age of 73. She was born in Cleveland, Ohio, on April 5, 1947, the daughter of Edward and Doris (nee Phelps) Furney.
On January 6, 1976 she married James C. Rothe in West Allis. She was senior vice president at Laughlin Constable Advertising and retired in 2000. Paula was a former member of the Waukesha Elks Lodge #400 and current member of the Punta Gorda Elks Lodge #2606.
She will be sadly missed by her husband, James, and her children Thomas (Angie) Fairall of Watertown and Christine (Michael) Kuick-Pocino of Marietta, Georgia. Sister of Deborah Jo (Jay) Hagar of Litchfield, Ohio, and Michael (Cheryl) Farrell of Ravinia, Ohio; grandchildren Nathan Fairall, Kyle Parsons, Kaitlyn Parsons, Amber (Andrew) Fairall-Clark, Devin (Katie) Kuick, Mason Kuick, Rebecca Kuick, Samuel Pocino and Abigail Pocino; and other relatives and many friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents and her daughter Tammy Fairall-Parsons.
Visitation will be Wednesday, June 24, at Randle-Dable Brisk Funeral Home, 1110 S. Grand Ave., Waukesha, WI 53186, from 4 p.m. until the Elks Lodge of Sorrow Service at 6:30 p.m. and religious services at 6:45 p.m.
Please note, social distancing will be followed, and extended visiting will be discouraged. Please remain outside until you are invited to enter. Face masks or coverings are encouraged.
Randle-Dable-Brisk Funeral Home, Crematory and Preplanning Services is honored to serve the family.