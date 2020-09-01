WAUKESHA
Paula De La Paz (nee Moran)
June 7, 1937 — Aug. 28, 2020
Paula De La Paz (nee Moran), 83, of Waukesha, passed away peacefully in her sleep on August 28, 2020.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Rafael De La Paz.
Beloved mother of Rafael De La Paz Jr., Pedro (Miriam) De La Paz, Rosario De Leon and Ricardo (Jean) De La Paz. Cherished grandmother of Migdalia, Myra, Monica, Pedro Jr., Gabriel, Rebecca, Rocky, Kayla, Angel, Frankie, Nicholas, Amanda, Vanessa and Ricardo. Dear sister of Carmen De La Paz, Martin Moran and Luis Moran. She is further survived by great-grandchildren and other relatives and friends.
Paula loved being with her family and enjoyed cooking for them. She also enjoyed gardening and sewing.
Visitation will be held on Thursday, September 3, from 5 p.m. until the time of service at 7 p.m. at Church and Chapel Funeral Home, 380 Bluemound Road (at highways J and JJ, four blocks south of Interstate 94), Waukesha. Paula will be laid to rest with her husband, Rafael, at Southern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery, Union Grove, on Monday, October 19, 2020 at 10 a.m.
Church and Chapel Rudolph-Larsen Bros. Funeral Home is serving the family. For more information, call 262-827-0659 or visit www.churchandchapel.com to view the online obituary or leave condolences.