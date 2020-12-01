WAUKESHA
Paula J. Panella
Aug. 1, 1931 — Nov. 27, 2020
Paula J. Panella of Waukesha died on Friday, November 27, 2020, at her home at the age of 89. She was born in Waukesha on August 1, 1931, the daughter of William and Flora (nee Bayliss) Weber. She was a 1949 graduate of Waukesha High School. On July 17, 1956, she married Patrick J. Panella at St. Joseph Catholic Church. She had worked in food service at Carroll College and then at Cousins Subs baking bread, retiring in 2008. She enjoyed her card club and was an avid sheepshead player.
She will be missed by her children Patrick (Rosemary) Panella of Oconomowoc, Jeffery (Nancy) Panella of Waukesha, James Panella of Madison, Michael (Susan) Panella of Oconomowoc and Ric (Dana) Panella of Hartland; 11 grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her husband, Patrick, a sister and two brothers.
No services will be held.
Randle-Dable-Brisk Funeral Home, Crematory and Preplanning service is honored to serve the family. For further information, please call the funeral home at 262-547-4035 or visit our website at www.randledable.com to leave the family an online tribute message.