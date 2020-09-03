Pauline Hall
Pauline Hall passed away peacefully at home surrounded by family at age 83. She is survived by her husband, Arthur, of 57 years; her children Gregory Hall, Natalie Hall and Garrett (Kimberly) Hall; grandchildren Lindsay, Brooke, Nathan (Raschelle), Dillon, Gavin, Natalie, Nicholas, Eric, Noah, Ashra and Brittany; nine great-grandchildren; and her sister Olita “Leta.” Further survived by other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her son Brian and granddaughter Sara.
Visitation will be held from 4 p.m. until 6 p.m. Friday, September 4, at Schmidt & Bartelt Funeral Home, 121 S. Cross St., Oconomowoc. A private service and burial will take place at Zion Lutheran Church in Ashippun.
Memorials to Serenity Inns, 2825 W. Brown St., Milwaukee, WI 53208, in Pauline’s name are appreciated.
Schmidt & Bartelt Notbohm-Kreutzmann Funeral and Cremation Services is serving the family. For more information, call 262-567-4459 or visit online at www.schmidtandbartelt.com.