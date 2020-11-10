WAUKESHA
Peggy Jo Beaster
March 25, 1955 - Nov. 1, 2020
Peggy Jo Beaster of Waukesha died Sunday, November 1, 2020, at Kensington Care and Rehab at the age of 65.
She was born in Waukesha on March 25, 1955, the daughter of Norman and Lucille (nee Jennerjohn) Beaster. Peggy graduated from Waukesha South High School in 1973 and was a member of the Waukesha Chapter of the National Honor Society. She was raised in Waukesha and was a lifelong member of the Evangelical & Reformed United Church of Christ in Waukesha where she was a pre-school Sunday school teacher for many years. She was a current member of Unit 8 Waukesha American Legion Auxiliary where she was a past secretary, past Poppy chairman, and past Badger Girls State chairman.
She was the dear mother of Jared Beaster (Ashley) of Waukesha; precious grandmother of Jordan Beaster and JoAnna Beaster of Waukesha; and dear sister of Cheryl Barcz (Robb) and Pam Beaster, both of Waukesha, Mark Beaster (Rosie) of Nashville, Tenn., and Lori Griego (Ken) of Sheboygan Falls. Also surviving are other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents.
Due to COVID-19, a small memorial service for the immediate family only will be held on Friday, November 13, at Randle-Dable-Brisk Funeral Home. Memorials would be appreciated to the Evangelical & Reformed United Church of Christ in Waukesha.
Randle-Dable-Brisk Funeral Home, Crematory and Preplanning Service is honored to serve the family. For further information, please call the funeral home at 262-547-4035 or visit us online at www.randledable.com.