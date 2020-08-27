WAUPACA
PennyLee Cooper
Feb. 12, 1945 — Aug. 20, 2020
PennyLee Cooper, age 75, of Waupaca, passed away on Thursday, August 20, 2020, at Crossroads Care Center in Weyauwega. She was born on February 12, 1945, in Waukesha, daughter of Elvin and Margaret (Keen) Dunn. On August 17, 1963, she married Gale Christie Cooper at Holy Trinity Church in Okauchee.
Penny is survived by her children, Todd (Mindy) Cooper, Phyllis (Jim) Barber and Kurt (fiancee Kris Oswald) Cooper, all of Waupaca; grandchildren, Tabatha (Terry) Olson, Breck (Jill) Cooper, David Cooper, Erin (Ryan) Minton, Justin Hoefferle, Jayne and Carsin Barber, Kody, Christian (fiancee Anna), Nicholas and Bradley Cooper, Deanna and Timothy (Katelyn) Lauersdorf and Benjamin Smith; great-grandchildren, Annabell and Maggie Olson, Adeline and Jack Cooper, Masson and Nathaniel Minton, Aydin Pouh, Bentley Cooper and Tobias Lauersdorf; one brother, David Dunn of Nevada; two sisters-inlaw, Kathleen and Victoria Cooper; and many nieces, nephews and other relatives.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Elvin and Margaret Dunn; husband, Gale Cooper; daughter, Christie Smith; grandson, Jacob Cooper; and many brothers and sisters.
Per Penny’s wishes, there will be no services at this time.
The Holly Funeral Home of Waupaca is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences available at www.hollyfuneralhome.com.