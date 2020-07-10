WAUKESHA
Philip L. Helker
June 15, 1932 — July 7, 2020
Philip L. Helker, age 88, passed away on July 7, 2020, and now rests in peace with God. Phil was a lifelong resident of Waukesha, dedicating his life to his family and church. His skills as an electrician were helpful when working with “The Amigos” at St. Luke’s Lutheran Church in Waukesha. Phil was a bright light in the lives of his friends and family.
He is survived by his loving, devoted wife Patricia (nee Kenney); his sister Donna (Donald) Thannen; and sons Keith (Lori), Steven (Darlene), Dennis (Colleen) and Mike (Kathleen) Helker. Helker grandchildren include Michelle (Tony) Amries, Michael, Justin (Megan), Elyssa, Anna and Joseph, as well as many precious great-grandchildren. He was beloved by his stepchildren, Kathleen (Robert) Hicks, Kenneth (Stacy) Kronschnabl, Corrine (Joseph) Papke, Carolyn Kronschnabl and Kevin (Michelle) Kronschnabl.
Phil was preceded in death by his parents, Lewis and Alma (nee Walters) Helker, as well as his cherished late wife, Elizabeth (nee Miller) Helker.
Private family services will be held at St. Luke’s Lutheran Church in Waukesha. For a link to live streaming of the services, please visit stlukeslutheran.org. Phil will be laid to rest at Highland Memorial Park.
In lieu of flowers, memorials in Phil’s honor can be made to his family Church and Chapel Rudolph-Larsen Bros. Funeral Home is serving the family.
For more information, call 262-827-0659 or visit www.churchandchapel.com to view the online obituary, leave condolences or receive directions.