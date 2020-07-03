PEWAUKEE
Philip ‘Pooky’ E. Baird
“Pooky” E. Baird, of Pewaukee, passed away peacefully on Friday, June 26, 2020, at the age of 98. Philip was born in Peotone, IL, on August 31, 1921, the son of Stacey and Cecil (nee Wright) Baird. Philip proudly served his country in the United States Navy as an Aviation Machinist’s Mate First Class until his honorable discharge in 1945. Through the Honor Flight Network, Philip enthusiastically traveled to Washington D.C. in 2012 to visit his memorial and the surrounding D.C. area. Philip earned his Bachelor of Science degree in mechanical engineering and worked for Pan American Airlines for 37 years. He volunteered at the Oak Lawn Fire Department in Illinois as a firefighter and sat on the board of directors for their fire department club.
Philip will be deeply missed by his son, Russell (Judy) Baird; grandchildren, Jennifer (John) Dean and Jonathan (Laura) Baird; and great-grandchildren, Tyler, Leo, and Cole Dean and Will, Paige and Mira Baird. He was preceded in death by his parents, and loving wife, Jeanette.
A celebration of Philip’s life will be held privately.
Cesarz, Charapata & Zinnecker Funeral Home, Cremation and Pre-Planning Services is serving the family. For further information, please call 262 542 6609, or for directions, an online obituary, or to leave a condolence, please visit www.WaukeshasFuneralHome.com.