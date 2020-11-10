HUDSON
Phillip J. Offerdahl
Feb. 23, 1935 - Nov. 1, 2020
Phillip J. Offerdahl, age 85, loving husband, father and grandfather, passed away Sunday, November 1, 2020, at his residence in Hudson. He will be dearly missed by his family and friends.
Phillip was born February 23, 1935 at Stoughton Hospital and was the youngest child of Percy and Eda (Furseth) Offerdahl, who farmed west of Stoughton in Rutland Township.
He attended Starr School (a one-room rural grade school in Rutland Township), Stoughton High School, and Carroll University, Waukesha, where he graduated in 1957. He was active in many Carroll activities, including being named an ‘All Conference’ football player and co-captain of his senior-year team. On June 14, 1957, he married his college sweetheart, Donna Jean Feggestad of Madison.
Phillip earned a master’s degree in Guidance at Stout University, Menomonie, in 1967, and a school administration certification from the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee in 1969. Since 1957, he was employed by the Waukesha School District as a social studies teacher/football coach (10 years), class counselor (three years), assistant principal (five years), and principal (15 years) until his retirement in 1990. While in Waukesha, he was a member of the Wisconsin School Administrators’ Association, Early Risers’ Kiwanis Club, and St. Mark’s Church, where he served on the Church Council and various committees. He served his country with service in the Wisconsin Air National Guard from 1953 to 1965 as a jet engine mechanic and was discharged with the rank of staff sergeant.
In his leisure time, Phillip enjoyed the outdoors of northern Wisconsin, including hunting and fishing. His hobby was working with wood to create various pieces of furniture for family members, including grandmother clocks for his children and cherry wall clocks for each grandchild. He served as a volunteer driver for the Vilas County Commission on Aging for many years and was a member of Pioneer Lake Lutheran Church, Conover.
Phillip is survived by his wife, Donna, and six children; Sonya (James) Gindorff of St. Paul, MN, Julie (Richard) Enger of Cumming, GA, Kari (William) Weber of Hudson, Eric Offerdahl, of Conover, Nelson (Abbie) Offerdahl of Gulf Breeze, FL and Leif (Lorri) Offerdahl of Eagle River, as well as many grandchildren and great-grandchildren; his sister Lucille (Robert) Westervelt of Madison, and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by brothers Robert and Arnold; and sisters Ruth Bakke, Marion Wright, Aileen Langve, Dorothy Schey; and granddaughter Ashley Offerdahl.
A private memorial service will be held in his honor in the spring of 2021.
In lieu of flowers, the family would prefer donations to the Memorial Fund at Pioneer Lake Lutheran Church in Conover. (pioneerlakelc.org)
