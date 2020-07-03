MERTON
Phillip L. Van Kirk
October 18, 1946 – June 20, 2020
Phillip L. Van Kirk of Merton passed away Saturday, June 20, 2020, at AngelsGrace Hospice at the age of 73 from melanoma cancer. Phil was born on October 18, 1946, in Milwaukee to Gordon and Azora Van Kirk (nee Taerud). He grew up in Mukwonago and graduated from MUHS. After graduation he enlisted and served our country in the Submarine Service of the U.S. Navy on the U.S.S. Trutta from 1966-1971. In 1970 Phil began his career with the Waukesha County Sheriff’s Department where he worked until he retired in 2000. When Phil was promoted to detective he entered the Metro Unit, and was in charge of evidence. He reorganized the department with his self-taught computer skills and updated and created additional forms which made the job easier for everyone. Phil was viewed by coworkers as a dedicated detective, great partner, someone always there when needed and an even more caring and excellent friend to have for life. While working full-time he also pursued his education and received degrees from Mount Senario and WCTC.
His outstanding skills for cooking and baking became pretty evident once he retired – so much food, too little time. He enjoyed fishing and hunting trips including two trips to Africa, Harley riding, wood working, playing cards with lifelong friends and so much more. Phil and Sharon loved to travel together and often planned short and long trips with their grandchildren. He enjoyed feeding the limitless families of birds that visited often during the day, however, the most enjoyable part of the day was watching the beautiful wildlife sanctuary in his backyard he kindly shared with family and friends in his daily videos.
Phil is survived by his wife of 50 years, Sharon (nee Brownell), and his sons Craig (Lejla) Van Kirk, Germany, and Kevin (Natalia) Van Kirk, London. He will be forever be in the hearts of his grandchildren, Adrianna, Julia, Zara and Lucas. He will be sadly missed by his sister, Judy; sisters-in-law, Bonni Peil and Devri (Dan) Wickwire, many wonderful relatives and even more wonderful caring friends.
In light of the health pandemic restrictions on international flights are in place and a memorial service for Phil will be held at a later date.
“Evidently Scandinavians don’t tan.” — Phil Van Kirk
Phil’s family extends their heartfelt appreciation to Dr. Derek Serna and the staff at the ProHealth Care Cancer Center as well as the staff at AngelsGrace Hospice for the loving care they provided.
