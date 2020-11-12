Phyllis Allar (nee Albanese)
Feb. 20, 1927 - Nov. 8, 2020
Phyllis Allar (nee Albanese) passed away Sunday, November 8, 2020, at age 93. Phyllis was born February 20, 1927, the daughter of Albert and Antoinette Albanese. She was a dedicated employee and retired from Waukesha Memorial Hospital after 35 years of service.
She will be deeply missed by her children, Keith Allar, Linda Le Beau and Diana (Ruben) Martinez, all of Waukesha; grandchildren Jason, Gary, Ryan and Nicole; nine great-grandchildren; three great-great-grandchildren; sister Grace Hoffmann; other relatives and many friends.
Her loving husband James preceded her in death, as well as parents Albert and Antoinette, and sister Mary.
Private family services were held.
Private family services were held.