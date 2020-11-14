Phyllis Allar
Feb. 20, 1927 — Nov. 8, 2020
Phyllis Allar (nee Albanese) passed away Sunday, November 8, 2020, at the age of 93. Phyllis was born February 20, 1927, to Albert and Antoinette Albanese. She was a dedicated employee at Waukesha Memorial Hospital where she retired after 35 years of service. Phyllis was a loving and caring woman; she would go above and beyond for anyone. She loved rummaging. She will be deeply missed by her children: Keith Allar, Linda Lebeau, Diana (Ruben) Martinez, Waukesha grandchildren: Jason, Gary, Ryan, and Nicole; nine great-grandchildren; three great-great grandchildren; nieces and nephews; sister Grace (Ron) Hoffmann, sister-in-law; Genevieve (Frank) Omelian and many other relatives and friends.
Her loving husband preceded her in death, as well as her parents, Albert and Antoinette, and her sister Mary Meicher.
Private family services were held.
Private family services were held.