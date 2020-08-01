WAUKESHA
Phyllis Gesser
April 16, 1928 — July 25, 2020
Phyllis Gesser (nee Wigand) passed away peacefully on Saturday, July 25, 2020, at the age of 92.
Beloved wife of the late John Gesser.
Loving mother of Pamela (Mark) Hodson and the late Jeffrey (the late Damon LeBlond). Proud grandmother of Mitchell Hodson and Amanda Hodson. Dear sister of Barbara (the late George) Thiel. Also remembered by other relatives and friends.
Preceded in death by her sisters, Lorraine (the late Norleif) Storheim and Doris Wigand.
Phyllis enjoyed golfing, bowling and camping.
The family wishes to thank the staff at Avalon Square and Compassionate Care Hospice for their love and care.
Private family interment at Prairie Home Cemetery, Waukesha, will be held. A memorial service will be held at a later date.
Church and Chapel Rudolph Larsen Bros. Funeral Home is serving the family. For more information, please call (262) 549-0659 or visit www.churchandchapel.com to view the online obituary or leave condolences.