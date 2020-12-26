WAUKESHA
Phyllis Louise Seibert
Phyllis L. Seibert, 83, of Waukesha passed away peacefully surrounded by her family at Oak Hill Terrace on December 22, 2020. Her husband of 65 years, Douglas L. Seibert, preceded Phyllis’s death on October 30, 2018.
She was also preceded in death by her parents, Felix and Mildred Gauerke. She is survived by her son and daughters, Steve, Stacy, and Maureen Seibert; grandchildren, Scott and Kelly; and brother, Phillip (Judy) Gauerke. Phyllis played bridge with a community of friends for several years. She spent time traveling with Doug around the world, delighted in the experiences of many cultures. Phyllis was an avid reader, enjoyed planting flowers, watching shows about animals, and cooking different dishes. We will miss her amazing meals and the home she created for her family.
The visitation for Phyllis will be held on Wednesday, December 30, 2020, at 10 a.m. at Wisconsin Memorial Park, Chapel of the Chimes. The funeral service will follow at 11 a.m. Masks are required. If you would like to join the family virtually for the service, please follow the link https://client.tribucast.com/tcid/637718152, which can also be found on the funeral home website.
Any donations can be sent to Three Gaits Equine Therapy for Adults and Kids with Disabilities, https://threegaits.org.
Cesarz, Charapata & Zinnecker Funeral Home, Cremation and Pre-Planning Services is serving the family. For further information, please call (262) 542-6609, or for directions, an online obituary, or to leave a condolence, please visit www.WaukeshasFuneralHome.com.