Phyllis R. Neubauer (nee Broton)
Aug. 18 1931 — Nov. 12, 2020
Phyllis R. Neubauer entered into eternal life at the age of 89 on Thursday, November 12, 2020, while residing at Kensington Care & Rehab in Waukesha. Phyllis was born in Stevens Point to W. Russell Broten and Frances Broton (nee Bolton) on August 18, 1931. She spent her youth in northern Wisconsin until she met and married Philip Neubauer and they made their home in Waukesha.
Phyllis will be lovingly remembered for being a wonderful wife, mother and friend, as well as a talented singer. Phyllis’ singing talent led her to have many years of involvement with barbershop music, where she performed in many quartets and choirs singing the bass part of the four part harmonies. She traveled from Hawaii to England competing with these groups and many times earning a medal. Phyllis was an avid reader, crossword puzzle enthusiast and bird watcher, but one of her biggest loves besides her family was her love for cats. So much so she was referred to as “Grandma Kitty” by her grandchildren. She adored the Green Bay Packers and would cheer them on and never miss a game. Phyllis was the ultimate hostess, having thrown many parties in the backyard of their house on Wabash for family, friends and neighbors.
Phyllis was preceded in death by her parents and her siblings Rusty, Robert and Shirley. Husband Philip and daughter Carol also preceded her.
She will be sadly missed by her daughters Nancy Neubauer of New York City and Peggy (Todd) Stair of Waukesha. Also surviving are grandsons Beckett Zittlau-Johnson of San Diego, Calif., Jacob Johnson of Anchorage, Alaska, and Kyle Stair of Waukesha; granddaughter Hannah Stair of Waterford; as well as two great-granddaughters of Anchorage, Alaska. Special thank you to everyone at Kensington Care & Rehab who took part in her care and Brighton Hospice for their care and guidance.
Randle-Dable-Brisk Funeral Home is serving the family. A private gathering of close friends and relatives will take place at a later date.