ASHIPPUN
Phylliss (nee Schultz) Schlieve
Oct. 4, 1934 - Nov. 9, 2020
Phylliss (nee Schultz) Schlieve of Ashippun, age 86, passed away peacefully at home November 9, 2020. Phylliss was born October 4, 1934, to George and Alice (nee Sohns) Schultz in Milwaukee. She married the love of her life, Aldon, on May 8th, 1954. Phylliss was a longtime member of St. Olaf’s church where she met Aldon. She was also a longtime member of the Ashippun Fire Department as a first responder and charter member of the Ladies Auxiliary. She was affectionately known as “Mother Schlieve” by the Ashippun and Oconomowoc Fire Department’s personnel. Phylliss drove school bus for 33 years for Oconomowoc Transport. She enjoyed cooking, baking, doing crossword puzzles, playing 500 rummy and an avid bowler. Most of all she enjoyed spending time with her family.
Phylliss is survived by her husband, Aldon of 66 years; her children, Deonne (Dale) Eske of Ashippun, Diane McCormack of Lebanon, Dale (Jolene) Schlieve of Rhinelander, Dana (Heidi) Schlieve of Mayville and Dawn (Jim) Christ Rubicon; her grandchildren, Tom (Angie) Eske, Jedd McCormack, Ryan (Heather) McCormack, Paul McCormack (Becca Rose), Jill (Wayne) Mills, Jodi (Matt) Hagen, Jenny (Sam) Heikola, Shannon (Steve) Wengeler ,Wayne (Jenny) Smits, Craig (Samantha) Schlieve, Grant (Alyssa) Schlieve, Blake (Deanna) Schlieve, Kayla (TJ) Thuemling, Samantha Moldenhauer, and Mitch Moldenhauer; and great-grandchildren, Kalin, Alyssa and Kylie Eske, Hunter and Cameron McCormack, Nico Heikola, Owen and Elara Schlieve, Lilah Thumeling, Kylie and Chelsea Wengeler, Alyssa and Trenton Smits; sisters, Pat Rolefson of Rubicon, Jackie Sell of Hartford, Arlene (Ken) Pankow of Vancouver, WA, Merry (Larry) Eske of Jefferson; sister-in-law, Chris Schultz of Ashippun; and many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents; an infant daughter; brothers, Dennis Schultz, George (Buddy) Schultz; brothers- in-law, Roy Rolefson and Lon Sell; and son-in-law, Matt McCormack.
A visitation will be held from 1:00 - 3:00 p.m. on Friday, November 13, 2020, at St. Olaf Church, W653 Roosevelt Road, Rubicon. Masks are required. Due to COVID, a private family service will follow. Burial will be held at St. Olaf Cemetery. The service will be recorded and later posted on the church website www.st-olaf.org and on YouTube. A celebration of Phylliss “Mother Schlieve’s” life will begin at 4:00 p.m. at the Ashippun Fire Department.
We’d like to thank ProHealth Hospice for their help; and Debbie Uhlman, Terrie Cole, Marcia Meyer for their help in the mornings and evenings; and Linda Pinnt for being a caregiver over the past three months.
In lieu of flowers, a donation to the Ashippun Fire Department uniform fund, St. Olaf’s steeple repair fund or a charity of your choice.
Pagenkopf Funeral Home is serving the family. For more information, call 262-567-4457 or visit www.pagenkopf.com.